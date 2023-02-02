Budget 2023: We didn't get what we expected for medical infrastructure, says Himachal Minister

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the state didn't get the announcements, that they were expecting from the budget.

Talking to ANI, the Minister said, "Before the Union Budget recently I met Union Health Minister in Himachal Pradesh. I said that we need infrastructure including some mobile health medical vans for remote areas. We had also expected to get some Air Ambulances. But we didn't get any of it."

He said that three medical colleges in the state couldn't be completed.

"We need to strengthen the health sectors in the state. There are three medical colleges which could not be completed, and I have not seen any provisions redressing it in the union budget," he said.

The Health Minister welcomed the announcement of training medical professionals in multidisciplinary medical devices. However, he said that he was expecting budgetary provisions for medical infrastructure in remote areas but did not get it in the budget.



"Training in multifarious fields and multidisciplinary devices is a welcome step and will help for future training in the field of medical science. We were expecting announcements for infrastructure development in the health sector. The latest and modern technologies in the state are needed too, but we didn't get that in the budget," he said.

On the other hand, Medical expert and BJP MLA, Dr Janak Raj hailed the budget saying that the medical experts are very happy with the budget and consider it as a step forward for making India 'Atmanirbhar'.

"I would like to thank the union government for seven key points, the first point being inclusive growth, tax slab has been changed with percentage and period. In the field of medicine, the provisions in the union budget will have farsighted results. We are dependent on technologies in health services in other nations;

He said that the multi-disciplinary integrated course that has been announced will help in training people in Biomedical technologies and also to export technologies to other countries.

"Apart from this, a special programme has been announced to eliminate Anaemia from the Country by 2047. There has been an announcement of nursing colleges in the budget too. Drug Park and Medical Device Park will also help in employment generation. The budget will help in making the nation for Atmanirbhar," he further said. (ANI)

