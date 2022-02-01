Budget did not meet expectations, no relief for taxpayers, small industries: Cong's Anand Sharma

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Expressing disappointment over Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said that it did not meet the expectations of bringing relief to taxpayers and small industries.

"The expectation that Budget will bring relief for the poor and common people, taxpayers who are affected by rising inflation has not been fulfilled. Rising inequality has also not been addressed," the Congress leader told ANI.



He added that the budget has brought "no relief" for small industries.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today.

The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

