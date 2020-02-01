Budget gives new hope that India will face headwinds with confidence, says Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Terming the Union Budget 2020-21 as "ambitious", Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the Budget gives a new hope that the country will face the headwinds with confidence and will march ahead.

"This is the first Budget of the new decade and this is very ambitious. India is marching ahead with a good rate of progress. We are making huge investments in infrastructure. There is 17 points programme for agriculture... More importantly, 27 crore people have come out of poverty in the last five years," Javadekar told ANI.

"Corporate taxes have been lowered. This budget gives a new hope that the country will face the headwinds with confidence and we will march ahead," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2020-21. (ANI)

