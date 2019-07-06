Budget gives wings to farmers, youngsters, women: Shah

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday described the Budget-2019 as "truly a budget of hope and empowerment" and said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for new India.

In a series of Tweets, Shah said the budget highlights the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a 5 trillion Dollar economy in the coming years.

"The budget is a futuristic one which provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also the steps in the right direction," he said.

Shah, also the ruling BJP chief, said the budget was for new India that set the stage for fulfilling collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing, especially in sunrise sectors.

"The Budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub," he said.

Shah said the budget clearly reflects the Prime Minister's vision for India's development, where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hard work and Indian enterprise gets a boost. (ANI)