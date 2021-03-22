Budget Session: BJP, Congress MPs give Zero Hour notices

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Poddar and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha.



While giving the Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House, Poddar has demanded to set up headquarters of Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Hooda, meanwhile, has given notice over the "demand for compensation to all farmers who lost their lives in ongoing farmer agitation and initiative by the government to end the deadlock".

During the Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance. Members usually give expression to their feelings around noon after the Question Hour. This time has been termed as 'Zero Hour'. (ANI)

