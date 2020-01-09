Budget session of Parliament to start from Jan 31

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The budget session of the Parliament will commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 3, sources said on Thursday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second union budget on February 1.

The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second one from March 2 to April 3, sources added. (ANI)

