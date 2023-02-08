Budget Session: PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha today

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha has allocated a time of over 12 hours to discuss President's Address.

PM Modi's reply is expected to begin around evening in the House.

The reply to the Motion of Thanks debate got underway in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and the debate was initiated by BJP Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took up debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address after three days of stalemate over the Hindenburg-Adani row with BJP members talking of initiatives of the Modi government and the opposition members accusing the ruling alliance of not paying adequate attention to issues such as price rise and unemployment.

Tuesday saw a lot of fireworks in the Lower House with barbs being exchanged between the MPs from the ruling party and the opposition.

During the address by the Joshi in Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs, especially from the DMK protested in the well of the House, after he allegedly glorified the abolished practice of 'sati'. The house was adjourned for a few minutes after DMK MP A Raja rushed to CP Joshi's chair after the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and subsequently after the clarification by Joshi the matter was settled.

Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on the government in the wake of the Hiendenberg-Adani row linking the rise of the Adani group to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleging that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favor the businessman.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, said the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and added that "real magic" started after 2014 and the businessman rose from 609th to second spot globally in the rich list.

"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Lok Sabha.

The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations both inside and outside the House. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations against the government were baseless and the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission".

Late evening again, saw a war of words between a TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MPs while she was speaking. After her speech ended and TDP MP Rammohan Naidu started to talk, Moitra was caught on audio allegedly abusing a BJP MP.

On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the union budget was presented on February 1.

Since the budget day, there has been no business that has been conducted in both Houses of Parliament with the opposition demanding a JPC on the Adani stock matter. Both the Houses had faced disruptions for the past three days over opposition demands concerning the Hidenburg-Adani row.

The Hindenburg-Adani row figured prominently in the debate with the opposition MPs pressing their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report making allegations about stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani group firms. The Adani group has refuted the charges.

The Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following the Hindenburg Research report.

Meanwhile, in her pre-budget address to the joint session of Parliament, the President had said India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence and in this citizens have to focus on their duty towards building an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," President Murmu said.

President Murmu also lauded India's growing position on the world stage and said that the country is providing solutions to the world.

"Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world," the President said.

The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6. (ANI)