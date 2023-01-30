Budget Session: Rajya Sabha to hold separate sitting on Day 1 after President's address

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold a separate sitting on the first day of the Budget Session beginning from Tuesday for the transaction of government business.

The sitting will be organised half an hour after the conclusion of the President's address. The President will address both Houses of Parliament at 11 AM on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament.

However, the sitting will be held for a short duration as per procedures for the transaction of government business.

"There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of Government Business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's Address on the 31st January 2023," said a statement from the Rajya Sabha.

Similarly, the statement said, the sitting of Rajya Sabha on February 1, 2023, will be held fifteen minutes after the adjournment of the Lok Sabha. The Union Budget will be presented at 11 AM on February 1.

The 259th Session (Budget) of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 31 and will likely conclude on April 6. The timings of the Rajya Sabha during the session will be from 11 AM to 6 PM except on January 31 and February 1.

In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries and Departments and prepare their Reports, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will adjourn on February 13 to meet again on March 13. (ANI)