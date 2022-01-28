Budget session: Strict Covid-19 protocols will continue in parliament

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the upcoming Budget session of Parliament will take place under strict Covid protocols as prescribed by the Ministry of health.

Members of Parliament will be asked to sit keeping social distancing in mind therefore arrangements for members to sit will be made in both the chambers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the visitors' gallery and in the Central Hall.

The timing of both houses will be staggered with Rajya Sabha to function between 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and Lok Sabha from 4:00 pm till 10:00 pm.

On the first day of the Budget Session, the President will address both the houses in a joint session and on February 1 the Union Budget will be presented.

As per the rule, one member of the house cannot go and sit in the other house especially during the presentation of the Union Budget.

Everybody who will be present in the Parliament complex including members of Parliament secretariat staff will be asked to be masked up all the time.

A vaccination certificate will be mandatory for entry in the Parliament complex and special desks will be set up for random Covid testing.



Restricted entry will continue in the Parliament as no passes will be issued for casual visit of visitors, no access to the Parliament building for MP staff and entry for only limited staff of the ministers especially officers who come in for the question hour.

The Central Hall will be out of bounds for former MPs and ministers. Members would also be encouraged to go to the Central Hall for refreshment and avoid gatherings.

Members would be advised to look at bills and other paperwork digitally and avoid bringing in papers and demanding paper bills.

There will be desks that will be set up for members to mark their attendance and members can also mark their attendance through the digital medium.

Specific doors will be marked for entry and exit to the Parliament complex to avoid gathering of people at the doors. Restricted entry of the media would also continue given the Covid norms.

In December 2020 the winter session of Parliament did not happen and it was in fact merged with the 2021 budget session.

The Budget Session gets underway from January 31 till February 11 and the second part of the Budget Session will happen from March 14 till April 8. (ANI)

