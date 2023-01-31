Budget will be full of "unfulfilled promises": Congress leader Siddaramaiah

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the central government over the upcoming Union Budget and said that the budget will be full of "unfulfilled promises".

On being asked about his expectations on the budget, the Congress leader said, "I don't have any expectations from the budget. Because even this year, the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be full of unfulfilled promises."

"This budget will be her last budget," added Siddaramaiah.



While expressing his confidence in his party, the leader stated that the people of Karnataka have decided to bring the Congress government back to power. For the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the leader would contest from the Kolar constituency.

"I have already announced it and if the high command agrees, I will contest from the Kolar seat," said the Congress leader.

However, Siddaramaiah refused to speak about Congress's stance on the boycott of the Presidential address in the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament by some of the opposition parties. "You should ask this to the national leaders," added Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leader refuted all the claims about his intention to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if given an important position. "Even my dead body would not go to BJP," added Siddaramaiah.

As Congress's Bharata Jodo Yatra concluded on Monday, Siddaramaiah said, "We hope that Rahul Gandhi gathers all the opposition under one umbrella." (ANI)

