Bugin Ho school imparts education to tribal children in interesting ways in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): A school at Godibari near Chandka in Odisha provides education to tribal children through story-telling, songs, dance, book reading and skits.

Bugin Ho, which means a place for good people, is an educational institute for indigenous school dropout children that encourages them not to drop out of regular schooling.

Speaking to ANI, the chief advisor of the school Sabita Patnaik said: "Women workers of the village set up Bugin Ho Siksha Kendra with the help of an NRI woman, Bandana Patnaik who lives in Bangkok for the education of these children. I have taken over the institute in 2012, and have been running it since then."



She said that besides regular classes, students are given lessons on tribal language, art, and culture.



"We are conducting sessions in the morning and afternoon. It began with 10 to 12 students, but now the school strength is 60, with more girls. In fact, NGOs from neighbouring villages have also shown interest in replicating the model. The school has its gates open for all--both school-going students who seek remedial classes and those out of school," Patnaik added.

Talking about COVID-19, she said: "During the pandemic, the children were facing issues as classes had turned online. But the institute had facilitated online learning and also created awareness about the coronavirus.

The students are also taught to take care of the kitchen garden in the school backyard. The lessons are taught through innovative methods. (ANI)

