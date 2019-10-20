Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Build a bridge between artificial intelligence and human intentions: PM Modi urges technocrats

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged business leaders and technocrats to build a 'bridge' between the artificial intelligence (AI) and human intentions, while stating that his government is using technology to effectively deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to targeted groups.
Addressing a gathering of several top business leaders including Ratan Tata, Prime Minister Modi said technology should be used to uplift the life of the poor and the marginalised sections of the society in the country.
"There should not be a debate on the dangers of artificial intelligence, but there should debate as to when the robot will be smarter than the human. There should be a debate as to how a bridge can be made between artificial intelligence and human intentions," said he.
Prime Minister Modi said that a section of people are working to project technology as anti-people and asserted that technology only benefits humanity if it is used with good intentions.
"There is a major attempt to demoralise technology. An environment of fear is being built. In the context of India, technology is being projected as a challenge for our demographic dividend," he said.
He said: "Technology unites, not divides. It is a multiplier of talent force, not a threat. Technology makes a bridge between aspirations and achievements and between demand and delivery. Technology is a strong medium to realise the dream of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas."
Asserting that his government has been using technology to smoothly deliver government schemes on the ground, the Prime Minister said the Centre used several modern technologies including AI, digital mapping, real-time monitoring, and data intelligence to distribute eight crores new LPG connections under Ujjawal Scheme within three years time to the targeted beneficiaries.
"We first located 17,000 LPG distribution centres through data intelligence and set up 10,000 new centres in a very short span of time. We also took the help of space technology," he said.
The Prime Minister also outlined that his government has used technology to remove silos amongst government departments and build a bridge between supply system and demand, through innovative ideas like Government e-market Place.
Prime Minister Modi was speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of the book titled 'Bridgital Nation,' which he termed as a 'visionary document.' The book has been written by N Chandrasekaran and Roopa Purushothanman and focuses on tackling the problem of a gap between demand and supply through technology.
According to a press release issued by the PIB, several diplomats including Ambassadors of the US, the UK and China, Secretaries of several ministries, representatives of industry bodies including CII, FICCI and NASSCOM, senior journalists Smita Prakash, Rajat Sharma, Navika Kumar, Rajkamal Jha, and Sudhir Chaudhary were present on the occasion. (ANI)

iocl