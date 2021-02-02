Build bridges, not walls: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over heightened security at farmers' protest sites

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): As security was beefed up at different borders of the national capital in light of the ongoing farmers' protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday advised the BJP-led central government to 'build bridges and not walls'.

"GOI, Build bridges, not walls!," tweeted Gandhi on Tuesday.

This comes as barricades have been placed with nails cemented near them at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest.

Last week, during a press conference, Gandhi accused the government of "beating, threatening and bullying" farmers, adding that the three new farm laws should be repealed immediately and it would be wrong for the ruling coalition to think that the protests will end.

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, as farmers continue to make their way to the protest site for the past two to three days.

The Delhi Police have blocked roads near Akshardham and vehicular movement has been restricted between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway-24.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)