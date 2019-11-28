Builder robbed at gunpoint in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India]. Nov 27 (ANI): At least four armed assailants robbed a family at gunpoint on Wednesday at Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday night, police said.

The robbery took place at a builder's residence in the city's Lasudia area on Tuesday night. The armed robbers entered the house and took the builder's family hostage at gunpoint and escaped with some cash, gold and silver jewellery.

"4-5 men can be seen in the CCTV footage", said Mohammed Yusuf Qureshi, Indore SP

In the CCTV footage, the five men can be seen keeping the guard at the gunpoint before entering the premises. Robbers then entered the house and committed the crime.

After entering the house, the robbers first made the family members their hostages and later looted gold and silver jewellery and also some cash.

Hours after receiving the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and with the help of sniffer dogs made efforts to look for the clue of the robbers.

Police are investigating the case based on CCTV footage available of the incident and efforts are on to nab the robbers. (ANI)

