Building collapses in Bhopal, several vehicles damaged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached Sadar Manzil's parking area in Bhopal after the walls of an old building collapsed here early today morning damaging several vehicles.



The old building is situated near the parking lot of Moti Mahal Sadar temple in old Bhopal.



Around six vehicles parked in the area have been buried in the rubble.



So far, no loss of life or injuries has been reported in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

