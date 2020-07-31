Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A building collapsed in Sector 11, Noida on Friday evening and four persons have been rescued from the site.
A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the site, and the rescue operation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Building collapses in Noida, 4 saved; rescue operation underway
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:57 IST
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A building collapsed in Sector 11, Noida on Friday evening and four persons have been rescued from the site.