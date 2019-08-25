Bulandshahr violence accused welcomed with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Amid the chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram,' five accused of sedition in the Bulandshahr violence were accorded a heroic welcome by their supporters outside the jail after they were released on bail on Saturday evening.

They were also garlanded with flowers and were hugged by their supporters outside the district jail premises.

The accused released on bail are Jeetu Fauji, Shikhar Agarwal, Upendra Singh Raghav, Hemu, Saurav, and Rohit.

One of the accused who got the bail cannot be released reportedly due to some discrepancy in paperwork.

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr last year when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshaer on December 3 last year, which claimed two lives, including that of a cop.

As many as 44 people were sent to the jail, while six have got bail nearly after eight months of the violence.

The violence had erupted in the city after carcasses of around 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station. Locals had alleged the carcasses were of cows, slaughtered illegally. (ANI)

