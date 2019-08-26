Bulandshahr violence: Bail of accused should be cancelled, says wife of late Inspector Subodh Kumar

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Upset over the grant of bail to six accused in the Bulandshahr violence case that claimed the life of her husband -- Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, Rajini Singh has demanded the cancellation of their bail.

"This judgment has saddened me. On what basis this judgment has been given? I demand from the Chief Minister that their bail should be cancelled. What good work they have done in six months that they are being released on bail," said Rajini Singh.

"Such people should not live in society. They should be behind bars so that such incidents are avoided. Their bail should be cancelled. I appeal to all that such people should not be inspired as they, in turn, will inspire others to do more wrong," said his son Shrey Pratap Singh.

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr last year when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter. Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr on December 3 last year, which claimed two lives, including that of Kumar.

As many as 44 people were sent to the jail, while six have got bail eight months after the violence.

Amid the chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram,' five accused of sedition in the Bulandshahr violence were accorded a heroic welcome by their supporters outside the jail after they were released on bail on Saturday evening. They were also garlanded with flowers and were hugged by their supporters outside the district jail premises.

The accused released on bail are Jeetu Fauji, Shikhar Agarwal, Upendra Singh Raghav, Hemu, Saurav, and Rohit.

The violence had erupted in the city after carcasses of around 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station. Locals had alleged the carcasses were of cows, slaughtered illegally. (ANI)

