Bulandshahr violence case main accused Yogesh Raj while speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Bulandshahr Violence Case: Main accused released from district jail

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:48 IST

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The main accused Yogesh Raj of Bulandshahr violence case that claimed the life of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was released from the district jail on Friday after being granted bail last week.
The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got bail.
"The incident occurred on December 3 when 25 cattle were slaughtered mercilessly. A large number of people fanned violence after that incident and I cleared the crowd and traffic jam there and went to Siyana Kotwali Police Station to file a case. So, I was not present at the spot when Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed. I have no clue about that incident," said Yogesh Raj.
"I have come out of jail after nine months. Nobody bothered me inside the jail, the authority also did not bother me there. The incident was saddening but police have blamed me for the same. The case is under consideration in the court and the court's decision will be obeyed. I will put my side of the story before the court," he added.
However, a day after Raj got the bail, wife of the Inspector, condemned the decision.
"I am very upset that the main accused is out on bail. The bail was not possible in the case. I am very upset with the justice system. What is happening is very wrong. I want to appeal to the government that if you cannot punish the criminals, then get me also killed. Then there will be nobody to question the government, the government will not need to give explanations to anybody," Inspector's wife Rajni Singh told ANI.
"This is very bad news for us. They were the prime suspects in the FIR and in the case. He (Yogesh Raj) was responsible for all that had happened. What is the guarantee that he will not do that again after coming out? It has not even been eight months and he has got the bail," said her son Shrey Pratap Singh.
Inspector Singh and a local youth were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3, 2018, when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.
Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating the violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr.
As many as 44 people were sent to the jail, out of which six have got bail eight months after the violence. (ANI)

