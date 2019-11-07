'Bulbul' very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over East-Central Bay of Bengal moved towards the North-West with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over West-Central and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, about 560 km South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 680 km South-Southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 740 km South-Southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next six hours. It is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then nearly northwards till November 9 morning and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal," read a statement.

IMD has issued warning for strong wind speed reaching 35 - 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by afternoon of November 8 over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. (ANI)

