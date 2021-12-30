Bull training for Jallikattu in full swing ahead of Pongal

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 30 (ANI): With the approaching Pongal festival, the bull trainers for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu have started training their bulls for the traditional bull-taming sport.

Not only Indians but also foreigners from different parts of the world eagerly wait to see the Tamil Nadu youths showcasing their heroic skills in the arena.



The Jallikattu competition is scheduled to be held on January 16 in Suriyur village next to Trichy on the occasion of the Matupongal (cow festival ) under the guidance of the district administration and the livestock department.

Prizes will be awarded to the bulls and bull tamers who participate in the competition. Similarly, Jallikkattu competitions will be held in famous Alankanallur, Palamedu and many other places of Trichy district.

Bulls participating in Jallikatut are trained in various areas including Tiruvasi, Thiruverumbur, Suriyur, Lalgudi, Manapparai near Manachanallur in Trichy district. "These bulls are a part of our family, we train our bulls for various competitions and this time we expect to will win many prizes", said one bull trainer. (ANI)

