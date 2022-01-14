Bulli Bai case accused Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): A Bandra court on Friday sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28, confirmed Sandeep Sherkhane, accused Mayank's lawyer on Friday.

Shweta Singh and Mayank also filed a bail plea in the Bandra Court. Hearing on the case is on Monday (January 17), said Mayank's lawyer.

Earlier Sweta Singh and Mayank were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14. They were arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Sweta Singh was produced before the court on Friday while Mayank Rawat could not, as he tested COVID positive, informed Mumbai Police.

The other co-accused, Vishal Kumar Jha was earlier sent to police custody for 14 days while Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody for further investigation.

'Bulli Bai' app was on the open-source platform Github which carried images of over 100 Muslim women meant for 'auctioning'. (ANI)