Bullibai app case: Police took my brother into custody after questioning, allege Nikesh Singh

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): Hours after a 28-year-old man named Neeraj Singh was arrested in 'Bulli Bai' case, his brother Nikesh Singh on Thursday alleged that officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch took his brother Neeraj Singh into custody after questioning.

The officers said that he was not involved in making the Bulli Bai app but he was part of a Twitter group that had the creators of the app said Nikesh in Jharsuguda.

"Officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch took my brother Neeraj Singh into custody after questioning. The officers said that he was not involved in making Bulli Bai app but he was part of a Twitter group that had the creators of the app as members,"Nikesh Singh said.



The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested another person from Odisha's Jharsuguda in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' case.

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch today intercepted Niraj Singh a 28-year-old MBA graduate from the Lamtibahal area under Brajrajnagar Police limits. He was reportedly involved in planning the app with the main accused who was arrested earlier.

With Niraj Singh, the police arrested a total of five people in connection with the case. Earlier police have arrested Sweta Singh, Vishal Jha, Niraj Bishnoi and Mayank Rawal in connection with the case. Meanwhile, arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur was involved in the 'Sulli Deals' app case.

The Jharsuguda SDJM Court has allowed Mumbai police to keep Niraj Singh for six days transit remand, said his lawyer.

Bulli Bai app was put up in Github open platform which auctioned Muslim women by putting up their images. (ANI)

