Bunch of Fools campaign against plastic in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): A non-profit organisation named 'Bunch of Fools' in the city is contributing in a big manner to keep Raipur clean.

The members of 'Bunch of Fools' congregate every Sunday morning at different locations in the city to carry out cleanliness drives and various environmental campaigns.

"We carried out a plastic ban campaign today morning in the Tikrapara vegetable market. We also urged the vendors to not use plastic for selling vegetables," Satish, founder-member of 'Bunch of Fools' said.

The organisation has members from different walks of life including engineers, chartered accountants, businessmen and students.

Around four years ago, seven businessmen started this group. At that point, their families and relatives ridiculed the idea and hence they decided to name the organisation 'Bunch of Fools'. Today the group has more than 100 active members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the group members around two years ago and praised their work.

The group does not take any government help for carrying out their work and is based on a self-financing model. (ANI)

