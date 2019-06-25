Burdwan blast case: NIA arrests prime accused Habibur Rehman from Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Habibur Rehman Sheikh, a prime accused in the 2014 Burdwan blast case, from Dodabalpur area in Bengaluru.

NIA had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh against him.

Sheikh was earlier charge-sheeted on March 30, 2015, in this case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh, read a statement from the investigative agency.

Sheikh was a close associate of senior JMB leader Jahidul Islam. He was also associated with other JMB leaders like Rahamatullah and Moulana Yusuf. He was an active member of JMB, Bolpur Module in West Bengal. He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB.

A court has granted five days transit remand for producing him before the Special NIA Court, Kolkata. (ANI)

