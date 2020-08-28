Bureau of Police Research and Development all set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee Anniversary tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is all set to celebrate its Golden Jubilee Anniversary on Friday.

The celebration will be attended by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others. Due to pandemic, the function will be conducted on virtual mode, BPR&D said.

"The Bureau of Police Research and Development was raised on August 28, 1970, through a resolution of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, with a mandate to promote excellence in policing, promote the speedy and systematic study of police problems, apply science and technology in the method and techniques by the Police. The Bureau was initially started with two Divisions, i.e., Research, Publication & Statistics Division and Development Division," BPR&D said.

"In 1973, the Training Division was added, on the recommendation of the Gore Committee on Police training. In 1995, the Correctional Division was started to study the issues of Prisons and Prison Reforms. In 2008, the National Police Mission was added and Development Division was restructured as Modernization Division," the police research organisation said.

Over the years, the BPR&D has transformed through several additions of responsibilities into the present role. Now, with the raising of a new unit, Central Academy for Police Training at Bhopal, specialized as Centre of Excellence for Police & Correctional Administration, BPR&D has 6 outlying units. (ANI)

