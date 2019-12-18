Bureaucrats running parallel government in UP: BJP MLA

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in Uttar Pradesh accused bureaucrats of running a parallel government in the state and alleged that the officials are taking commissions from politicians.

BJP MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai said in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, "there is a parallel government of bureaucracy in the State. Officials think that they have to stay here for long while politicians come and go."

"One can imagine the plight of common people as the officials take 18 percent as commission even from the MLAs. The officials do whatever they wish," he added.

Another BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar said that there should be an investigation of the properties of the officials and their wives. He also said the "NGO's related to or run by the wives of officials should also be investigated."

"We have never taken a commission but 18 to 22 percent is being taken by the officials for the work. The properties of the officials and of their wives and their NGO's should be investigated," said Gurjar who represents Loni Assembly constituency.

On Tuesday, the state Assembly witnessed unusual scenes when Opposition stood in support of Gurjar when he wanted to raise the issue of alleged police misbehaviour but he was not allowed to speak.

Gurjar has alleged that a food and supply inspector implicated him under charges of assault due to which he was lodged in jail.

Last month Gurjar wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that conspiracies are being hatched to malign him and murder him. (ANI)

