Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and seized Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Jatavath Mahesh, 19, a native of Nalgonda district.
"Today, the Commissioner's Task Force, East zone Team, Hyderabad along with Kanchanbagh Police apprehended 19-year-old burglar by name Jatavath Mahesh, native of Nalgonda District," Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad said.
"He is a notorious criminal with more than 50 cases on him," he added. (ANI)
Burglar arrested in Hyderabad, gold ornaments seized
ANI | Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:35 IST
