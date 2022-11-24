Burning issues of the country must be discussed in Bar Associations, says CM Bommai

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that burning issues of the country must be discussed in bar associations of the Supreme Court, high courts and lower courts.

The lawyers should think about the solutions to the same, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Kanunu Soudha' and silver jubilee celebrations of Saraswati Law college here on Wednesday, he said both legislature and judiciary are inter-dependent and both must go forward jointly. While the new legislations are framed by the legislature they need to observe many things as it must be in accordance with the Constitution, and have equality.

He said that there must not be any scope for confusion in laws and the laws must be formed with a clear purpose. He emphasized that the number of litigations must reduce.

"At the same time the, advocates must not lose their humanity. There are differences between natural justice and man-made laws. While natural justice stresses on truth, religion, helping others and thereby gaining 'punya', the man-made laws speak of only punishment as per law. Penalty is imposed for violation of law," Bommai added.



"India has a rich history but what they require is people with good character. The country has a number of acharyas (gurus) to preach morality and that needs to be practised," he stated.

Bommai said, "politicians must not do politics daily. They must focus on development for 59 months and do politics for one month. It must be understood by all the responsible political parties. While a politician looks for the next election, a statesman thinks of the next generation. They must explain the values to the coming generation."

He further said that Saraswati Institute has produced a good number of law graduates to provide legal assistance to the people of Central Karnataka.

The advocates played a pivotal role in the country's freedom movement and the State Unification movement. A number of barristers were in the posts for formulating law during the freedom struggle but that number decreased drastically. Today, less than 0.25 per cent of advocates are in politics.

The CM promised to release a grant of Rs 2 crore towards establishing the PG Centre of Saraswati Law College. The government will also ponder over establishing a separate directorate to look into academic, finance and administrative issues of law colleges, and constructing a separate hostel for the law students.

Ministers Govind Karjol, Byrati Basavaraj, KSRTC Chairman and MLA A.Chandrappa, MLA T.Raghumurthy and MLC Ravikumar and others were present. (ANI)

