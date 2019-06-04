Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): Sixteen people were injured when a passenger bus with 28 on-board met with an accident on Badrinath highway near Kaleshwar, Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
The police have reached the spot and started the rescue operation.
The injured were being taken to a Community Health Center in Karnaprayag.
All the passengers in the bus hail from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. (ANI)
Bus accident on Badrinath highway; 16 injured
ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:49 IST
