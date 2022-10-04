Bus carrying nearly 50 people falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 4 (ANI): A bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Sadar Premlal Tamta, while confirming the incident, said that the police have left from Dhumakote police station and Rikhnikhal police station for the spot.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)