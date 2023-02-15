Bus conductor killed, 10 others injured in road accident in Telangana's Jagtial

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI): A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductor was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Mallial Police Station limits of Jagtial district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The incident occurred when an RTC bus on its way to Warangal was hit by a lorry going in the opposite direction in the wee hours today.



According to the police, the 10 injured passengers were shifted to the government civil hospital and are being treated.

Sub-inspector (SI) Chiru of Mallial Police station said, "An RTC bus of Jagtial depot which was travelling towards Warangal was hit by a lorry belonging to Rajasthan coming in the opposite direction. The negligence of the lorry driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident."

"The bus conductor had died on the spot and around 10 passengers were injured. The injured were shifted to the government civil hospital. A complaint has been received and the case is being registered against the lorry driver," SI Chiru added. (ANI)

