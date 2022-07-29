Bus falls off flyover in UP's Aligarh; 1 dead, several injured

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): One person died and several people were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday morning, the police said.

About 30-40 passengers were on the bus.

About 25 persons have been shifted to a district hospital.





Speaking to ANI city Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "We received information about a Farrukhabad-bound bus falling off the flyover. About 30-40 passengers were on board. 25 persons were shifted to a district hospital. One woman has died."

The police are investigating the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

