footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Visual of the place where incident took place in Aligarh (Photo/ANI)
Visual of the place where incident took place in Aligarh (Photo/ANI)

Bus falls off flyover in UP's Aligarh; 1 dead, several injured

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 11:05 IST


Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): One person died and several people were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday morning, the police said.
About 30-40 passengers were on the bus.
About 25 persons have been shifted to a district hospital.


Speaking to ANI city Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "We received information about a Farrukhabad-bound bus falling off the flyover. About 30-40 passengers were on board. 25 persons were shifted to a district hospital. One woman has died."
The police are investigating the matter.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads