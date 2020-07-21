Bus fares hiked by 25 per cent in Himachal Pradesh; minimum fare Rs 7 now

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI) : The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to increase the bus fare by 25 per cent.

The state government also decided to increase minimum bus fare for the first three km from Rs 5 to Rs 7.



The decision of hiking the bus fare was taken during the state Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

