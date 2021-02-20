Bus overturns in MP's Mandla, 1 dead, over dozen injured

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): A person died while over 12 suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Bamhani area of Mandla district on Thursday.



"The injured have been admitted to a hospital," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Kanwar.

Earlier on February 16, a bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control. As many as 50 people lost their lives in the incident. (ANI)

