Bus overturns in UP's Aligarh, 15 injured

Aligarh (Uttra Pradesh) [India] May 1 (ANI): Fifteen passengers were injured on Monday after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus heading from Delhi to Aligarh lost its control and overturned into a drain, police said.

The bus is from Kasganj depot and the incident happened under the Gabhana police station limits in the Aligarh district.

On information local police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital.



SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said "Around 7 am today, the Gabhana police received information that a bus from Kasganj depot, which was coming from Delhi towards Aligarh, overturned uncontrollably on the highway. On information, the police immediately reached the spot and took injured passengers to Malkhan Singh Hospital via ambulance."

The injured persons were provided first aid and were discharged, added police.

"15 persons reported injuries who were discharged after giving first aid while, a girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be stable, "said SP. Police are investigating the matter further. (ANI)

