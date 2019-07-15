Bus rams into vehicles in Karol Bagh, several injured

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A cluster bus, belonging to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), rammed into an E-rickshaw and other vehicles in the Karol Bagh area of New Delhi.

At least four people were hurt in the accident when the DTC vehicle lost control in the busy Desh Bandhu Gupta Road of the area.

One of the injured persons is critical and is admitted in a hospital.

Karol Bagh in Central Delhi is one of the busiest patches of the national capital. The market cum residential area is prone to heavy vehicular movement with traffic bottlenecks lasting for hours.

Recently, the market's Ajmal Khan Road was cleared for pedestrians but other streets and roads often remain clogged with encroachments and irregular parking. (ANI)

