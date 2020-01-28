Bus, rickshaw fall into well after collision in Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other in Deola area here on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred when the bus was on its way from Malgaon to Kalwan and the driver lost control of the vehicle after the rear tyre of the bus was punctured.

Rescue operation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

