Bus services in Karnataka to resume from tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): The bus services which have been affected from the last three days due to the strike called by the transport employees will resume from Monday, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport minister Laxman Savadi on Sunday.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday held a meeting with the transport department officials and leaders of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Transport minister Lakshman Savadi, home minister Basavaraja Bommai, revenue minister R Ashok regards were also present in the meeting to end the deadlock caused by transport employees' protest.

"After fruitful talks with unions and associations of KSRTC and BMTC, its employees have accepted to end the strike. The bus services will resume from tomorrow," Savadi said after the meeting.



The strike called by the transport employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) demanding they be considered government employees, entered the third day on Sunday.

Hundreds of employees of transport corporations are staging a hunger strike at Freedom Park on Sunday.

The indefinite strike by drivers and conductors had begun on Friday. They were demanding that they should be considered government employees, with pay on par with state government staff and compensation similar to Covid-19 frontline workers in an event of death due to the pandemic. (ANI)

