Bus services resume in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 20 (ANI): Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday resumed bus services across the state during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

KSRTC resumed bus services within Kerala as per the fresh guidelines issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Vijayan had said that the state would be following the general lockdown conditions in total but will make certain exemptions based on the state-specific requirements.

"Public transport will be allowed within the district with 50 per cent occupancy and no standing passengers. Except in containment zones, there will be no restrictions within the district. Inter-district travel is allowed between 7 am and 7 pm. There is no need for a pass but they will have to carry an identity card. At the same time, travel to far districts would still require a pass," he said.

"Students, family members, relatives and workers stranded before the lockdown will be allowed to travel to join their families," he added.

He said under normal circumstances, no travel will be permitted in and out of a containment zone but "if there is any emergency travel, then 14 days home quarantine or institutional quarantine would be required. (ANI)

