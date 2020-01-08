Bus vandalised in Cooch Behar during Bharat Bandh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A bus was vandalised in Cooch Behar on Wednesday during the 'Bharat Bandh' call by the trade unions.

The 'Bharat Bandh' is organised by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government" on Wednesday.

The ten central trade unions including AIUTUC, CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not be taking part in the strike.

The protestors' are demanding that the Centre should drop the proposed labour reforms. (ANI)

