Buses arranged by Congress leave for UP with migrant workers

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], May 17 (ANI): Buses arranged by the Congress party to transport migrant labourers to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday left for Alwar from where they will be taken to their native places.

The Congress party has arranged 500 buses to transport migrant labourers to Uttar Pradesh from Alwar and Bharatpur amid COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics over the issue of migrants and her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays her lack of understanding of logistics.

Priyanka on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely. (ANI)

