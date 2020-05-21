Buses carrying migrants leave Delhi-Ghazipur border, passengers complain of exorbitant ticket prices

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Buses carrying migrants left for various states from Delhi-Ghazipur border on Wednesday night.

A passenger, Ramdev Sharma said, "I am going to Jharkhand and have paid Rs 4,000 as bus charge."

The driver of a bus, Santosh said, "I think more people have boarded the bus than required according to norms of social distancing. I have not yet received instructions on how many people can board the bus. When I get it, I will accordingly ask some of them to get down."

Buses bound for Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal have been stationed at Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Ghazipur borders since Monday to ferry migrants stranded in the national capital to their homes.

All these buses have been given the approval to operate by the Delhi government and have the Delhi government passes.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. The Centre issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, extending the curbs for two more weeks, till May 31. (ANI)

