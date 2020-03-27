Buses take 84 people stranded in Delhi to U'khand

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Around 84 people stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown were transported to their different destinations in Uttarakhand.

The transport facility was made available to them at the intervention of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

They have been sent to Dehradun, Haldwani, and Tanakpur in three buses and will be sent to their homes after their medical check-up. (ANI)

