Business booms as Kashmir sees huge influx of tourists this year

Srinagar (J&K) [India], August 23 (ANI): Kashmir's tourism players are quite satisfied with business after the huge influx of tourists this year as the valley has received a huge footfall of tourists from the whole country.

A good number of tourists have also come from other parts of the world which have immensely benefitted all.

After many years, the tourism industry is doing such tremendous business as the hotels, houseboats, and guest houses have been occupied.



From an economic point of view, tourism is considered the boon that generates employment for thousands of people directly or indirectly. So all tourism players including hoteliers, houseboat owners, and Shikara owners have got a huge response from the tourists this year

It has resulted in tremendous business even more than their expectations. For the last few years, all these tourism players were facing huge losses because after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A, the atmosphere of the valley was very disturbed. After that, Covid hit the whole world including Jammu and Kashmir and it also affected the tourism industry very badly.

But this year, a huge influx of tourists thronged the valley very early. Lakhs of visitors have entered in tulip gardens within a couple of weeks only. So with the help of this huge inflow, all the sectors linked to the tourism industry have earned back their livelihood.

After Amarnath Yatra, the rush of tourists did go down a little bit, and currently, the business is going average. But all tourism players are hopeful of good footfall of tourists, especially in the autumn and even in the winter.

So overall people belonging to this income-generating industry are very happy and satisfied with this year's business. (ANI)

