Business maven Ratan Tata gets 'Assam Baibhav Award'

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Industrialist Ratan Tata has been honoured with the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for 2021 by the Assam Government.

Tata wrote a letter of thanks to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Thank you for your letter of January 8. I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the Government of Assam to bestow on me the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for the year 2021," reads the letter by the legendary industrialist.



"I have been an admirer of your personal commitment to the well-being of Assamese people and it is, therefore, an exceptional honour to receive this award from you," he added.

Tata thanked the Chief Minister for understanding his inability to personally receive the award at a function in Guwahati on January 24 and for his willingness to present it to him at a later date in Mumbai.

"It will be a pleasure to meet you and our officers could work together to find a suitable date for such a meeting," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma responded back with a tweet saying, "We are so immensely grateful Sri @RNTata2000

for your gracious acceptance of the Assam Baibhav Award for 2021. It shall be an honour for me to personally meet you to share this token of our gratitude. We're so deeply indebted to you for your support to us all these years." (ANI)

