Business milieu in India has changed under dynamic leadership of PM Modi, says Tomar

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar met the Indian Diaspora in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday and said that the ecosystems for business and welfare have witnessed a sea change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing fellow Indians, the Union Minister highlighted the changes in the ecosystems for business.

"The last mile delivery and connectivity for the welfare of the poorest of the poor and the empowerment of the economically weaker sections of the society with affordable housing, electricity connection, water and sanitation and LPG are bringing pride to the common Indians. The use of technology has helped transparency and direct benefit transfers to the needy and eliminated the leakages and middlemen," said Union Minister Tomar.

The Minister narrated the successes in the agriculture sector and the government schemes and programmes which transformed the life and the living of the people in rural India.

"Agricultural programmes like PM Kisan, crop insurance, organic farming, natural farming, value chain integration, farmers producer organizations have transformed the life and the living of the people in rural India. Agriculture proved its role as the saviour to the Indian economy and helped provide over 800 million people free food during Covid-19 and post Covid under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna," he added.



The Union Minister also said that the Indian Government is committed to all-round modernization of rails, roads, waterways, airports and ports for better connectivity and enhanced business.

"Globally, India is setting the agenda on all important forums due to its bold and decisive leadership under Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He appreciated the contribution of the Indians as an active partner in the development of Indonesia and bringing recognition to India and assured all support of the Government of India.

"Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar interacted with the Indian Diaspora at Bali, Indonesia, under the banner of the Balinese and Indian Friendship Association (BIFA). Neeta Malhotra of BIFA greeted the Minister and expressed gratitude for meeting with them in spite of her very busy schedule. Tomar headed the Indian delegation to participate in G-20 Agriculture Minister Meeting held on 28-29 at Bali, Indonesia," read an official statement.

On the occasion, the representatives of BIFA thanked Tomar for his visit and meeting. They appreciated the intensity and scale of development that is being done in India which has earned a place of pride for the Indians located in Bali and Indonesia and the favourable response they started receiving from all quarters in Indonesia due to the changed image of Indian leadership globally.

They also sought facilitation by starting a direct flight to Bali from Delhi and technical support for agriculture, especially for fresh food on the concept of farm-to-table.

Consul General of India in Bali, Prakash Chand and his colleague Sri Lawlesh Kumar and others were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

