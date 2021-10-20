Business under CM's self-employment scheme washed away in Uttarakhand's landslide

By Lalit Kandpal

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Naveen Joshi, a pisciculturist at Ramgarh area of Nainital, was all set to sell his fish which he had nurtured for the past one year.

For this, Joshi had availed a loan of Rs 4 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana last year. He was positive about earning Rs 5 lakh through this business.

Little did he know that a landslide in Nainital on October 18 would wash away everything that he had.



Heavy downpour leading to landslide swept away two fish tanks of 2,000 litres each, which he had built for commercial purpose, and also 10,500-square-foot land. Landslide due to unprecedented rainfall in the past three days has damaged his house.

The extent of loss is such that Joshi is stupefied whether he should repair his house or look for livelihood as he has incurred a loss of Rs 5 lakh due to this natural calamity.

After the rain receded in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, Nainital Bank Manager Rahul Mishra inspected the fish tank and analysed the loss incurred.

He said that the loan has been given by the bank, so it would try to compensate as much as possible.

Incessant rainfall that battered Uttarakhand since Sunday has caused massive damage. In Ramgarh area, over 10 people have died and several houses have been damaged. On Wednesday, CM Pushkar Singh inspected the Ramgarh area and met the victim's family. (ANI)

