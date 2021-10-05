Businessman killed by terrorists in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): A businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to arrest the terrorists.

"Terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park, Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is going on," said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet.

