Businessman looted in front of his family at gunpoint in Delhi

Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A businessman was looted at gunpoint in front of his family on Thursday night in the national capital, police said.



According to a statement from the Delhi Police, One gold bangle, Two gold chains, Rs 45,000 in cash, and one mobile was forcefully taken by the culprits. The family was going to Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and stopped for a break on side of the road when this incident took place.

Looters came in a white car which has been traced now. All the culprits will be in custody soon, said the Delhi Police. (ANI)

